KeyCorp Boosts Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $48.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Olin from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Olin from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Olin presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Get Olin alerts:

NYSE:OLN opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14. Olin has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,902,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after acquiring an additional 556,048 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth $41,772,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after buying an additional 240,967 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 6,731.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after buying an additional 1,357,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth $14,610,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.