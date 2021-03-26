Morgan Stanley Boosts Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target to $30.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PEAK. KeyCorp lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

PEAK stock opened at $31.47 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $33.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,894,000 after buying an additional 3,063,488 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after buying an additional 2,431,022 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,106,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,367,000 after buying an additional 195,528 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 694.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,135,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.