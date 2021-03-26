Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Enerpac Tool Group Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on EPAC. Gabelli lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. G.Research cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Enerpac Tool Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.26. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $28.05.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

