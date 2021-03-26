Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.63. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $23.50 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.40 million.

SIVB has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.69.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $495.65 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $136.63 and a twelve month high of $577.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $519.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.46. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 40.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 38.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 80.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total value of $739,177.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total value of $1,489,281.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,596,869.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

