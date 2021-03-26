Edgeware (EDG) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.35 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Edgeware has a market cap of $220.26 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00023353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00048505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.02 or 0.00643311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00064206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00023602 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,113,314,611 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,341,836 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

