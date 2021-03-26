General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.66 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Mills in a report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. General Mills has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Capital bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in General Mills by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,932,000 after purchasing an additional 394,586 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.