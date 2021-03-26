DA Davidson Raises Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target to $180.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EEFT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.55.

EEFT stock opened at $139.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.51 and its 200 day moving average is $125.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.29 and a beta of 1.60. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $69.59 and a 1-year high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $93,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

