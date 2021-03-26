Brokers Issue Forecasts for BioLife Solutions, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioLife Solutions in a report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BLFS. Northland Securities raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Benchmark raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $47.97.

In other news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 30,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,186,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $715,515.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,651.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,239 shares of company stock worth $18,029,575 over the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

