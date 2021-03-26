Brokers Set Expectations for Soitec S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SLOIF)

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Soitec in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Soitec’s FY2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS.
Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Soitec in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Soitec Company Profile
Soitec SA designs and produces semiconductor materials in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers for processor and connectivity system on chips (SoCs), including partially-depleted SOI, fully-depleted SOI, and FinFET products. The company also provides RFeSI-SOI for enhanced signal integrity substrates for LTE and LTE-advanced front-end module ICs; iFEM-SOI substrates for Wi-Fi, Internet of Things, and other consumer applications; and HR-SOI products.
