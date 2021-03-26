Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,837 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 8.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 47,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 22.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $74.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.