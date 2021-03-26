Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,599 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,828,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,645,000 after acquiring an additional 125,524 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,645,000 after purchasing an additional 140,792 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,222,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,069,000 after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,505,000 after buying an additional 163,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,672,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,796,000 after buying an additional 89,191 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.02. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $54.44 and a one year high of $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $158.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

