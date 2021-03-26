$3.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will post $3.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.35 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year sales of $13.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $13.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.03. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $72.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,971,646.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,460,060 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

