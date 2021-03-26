3,637 Shares in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,488,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 966.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 387,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,268,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,597,000 after acquiring an additional 375,716 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 592,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

In related news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $28,769.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,237.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 3,227 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.85, for a total transaction of $535,197.95. Insiders have sold 102,672 shares of company stock valued at $15,533,596 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $126.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -197.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.71 and its 200-day moving average is $154.82. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.63 and a 52 week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. Avalara’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.40.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.