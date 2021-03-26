Prelude Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,036 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,448 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,748,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,517,000 after purchasing an additional 435,856 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 188.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 463,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after buying an additional 302,590 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,768.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 172,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 163,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $3,440,000.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 128.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.33 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 35,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $1,653,145.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,865.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $142,373.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,668.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,888 shares of company stock worth $6,023,416 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

