ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 14,482 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 125.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,482 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,328,000 after purchasing an additional 183,839 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Royal Gold by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 17,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 147,436 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 168,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,958,000 after buying an additional 146,021 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,095,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,594,000 after acquiring an additional 80,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $6,317,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

Shares of RGLD opened at $103.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.27 and a 1-year high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The company had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

