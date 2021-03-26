ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 82,380 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,954 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,380 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 339,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UMPQ shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

In other news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,149 shares of company stock valued at $314,154. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.