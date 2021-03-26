Insider Buying: CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) CTO Buys $99,400.00 in Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) CTO Jana Merfen bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $99,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $726.13 million, a P/E ratio of 200.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.11 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFB shares. Truist increased their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

