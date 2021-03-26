The City of London Investment Trust Plc (CTY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.80 on May 28th

The City of London Investment Trust Plc (LON:CTY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from The City of London Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $4.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CTY stock opened at GBX 375.52 ($4.91) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 364.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 351.09. The City of London Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 304.23 ($3.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 385.50 ($5.04). The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.27.

About The City of London Investment Trust

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

