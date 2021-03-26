Strix Group Plc (KETL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Strix Group stock opened at GBX 277 ($3.62) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £570.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65. Strix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 137.77 ($1.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 295.32 ($3.86). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 258.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 237.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,881.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls and other complementary water products for use in temperature control, steam management, and water filtration applications worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

