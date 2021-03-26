Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:RGB) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.08

Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:RGB) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0763 per share on Sunday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$23.59.

