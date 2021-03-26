Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.13

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$4.49.

In other news, insider Jane Muirsmith acquired 6,800 shares of Cedar Woods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$7.16 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,674.40 ($34,767.43).

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is involved in the urban land subdivision and development of residential, commercial, and retail projects in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland. The company's property portfolio also includes medium and high-density apartments, townhouses, and office developments.

