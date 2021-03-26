Prelude Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.75.

ISRG stock opened at $704.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.24, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $744.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $744.49. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $450.00 and a 1-year high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

