Jacob J. Schatz Sells 1,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jacob J. Schatz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total value of $145,070.00.

Shares of EA opened at $130.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.15 and a 200 day moving average of $133.16. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.08 and a 52-week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $3,915,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,570 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 90,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.