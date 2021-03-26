Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Aptiv (APTV)

Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/25/2021 – Aptiv is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $168.00 to $174.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Aptiv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

3/1/2021 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $109.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $137.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $160.00.

APTV opened at $142.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.67. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,162,000 after buying an additional 278,601 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Aptiv by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,435,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,992,000 after acquiring an additional 52,515 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $576,344,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

