Morgan Stanley Boosts Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $350.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $317.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $296.00.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE:PH opened at $314.25 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $113.80 and a 52 week high of $321.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.