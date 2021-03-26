One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC. is a real estate investment trust which invests primarily in improved, commercial real estate under long-term net lease. “

OLP has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of OLP opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. One Liberty Properties has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $24.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $451.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $166,390.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,483.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,673,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 345,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 327,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 147,830 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in One Liberty Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 35,918 shares in the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

