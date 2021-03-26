Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Downgraded by TheStreet

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. Koss has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $127.45.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Koss sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $7,666,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,314,647.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Lenore Lillie sold 13,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $63,781.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,596.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 606,723 shares of company stock worth $21,292,094 over the last three months. 71.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koss stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Koss worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

