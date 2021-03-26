Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $208.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MRNA. Barclays lifted their target price on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $133.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $27.56 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. Moderna’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,550,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $1,286,196.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,523,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,639,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,960,710 shares of company stock worth $611,028,944. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Moderna by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Moderna by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

