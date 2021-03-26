Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 118,996.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 248,702 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 243,485 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $7,577,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 98,612 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,512,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,103,000 after buying an additional 1,428,200 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

OCUL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $18.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.