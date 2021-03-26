Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $363.85 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,635,885 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 130,179 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.8% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $363,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,148 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 22,679 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $232.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $148.37 and a one year high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.93 and its 200-day moving average is $220.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

