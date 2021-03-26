Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Position Lessened by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $98,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $137.70 on Friday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.83 and a fifty-two week high of $138.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.91.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.45.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

