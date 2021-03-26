Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 20,271 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,271 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in The Brink’s by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in The Brink’s by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Brink’s by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Brink's alerts:

BCO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $78.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.80 and a beta of 1.53. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $2,010,845.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.