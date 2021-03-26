Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 31,237 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lydall were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Lydall in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lydall by 299.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lydall by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lydall during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lydall during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Lydall stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. Lydall, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $607.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.46.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Lydall had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

In other Lydall news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $99,375.00. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti cut Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

