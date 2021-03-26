Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Raised to $10.50

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued a sell rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Range Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Range Resources stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $598.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

