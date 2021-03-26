Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Cut to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Translate Bio’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

TBIO has been the subject of several other reports. Truist downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Shares of TBIO stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. Translate Bio has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $34.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the fourth quarter worth $5,252,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 22,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

