Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

NYSE:WGO opened at $73.89 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 2.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

In related news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $12,260,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 751,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,096,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $190,287.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 277,299 shares of company stock valued at $17,516,109. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after buying an additional 579,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $17,517,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth $14,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,119,000 after purchasing an additional 255,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,570,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,150,000 after purchasing an additional 191,002 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

