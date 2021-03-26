Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,434,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Fortive worth $101,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Fortive by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,215,000 after buying an additional 3,349,167 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,952 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,080,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,005,000 after purchasing an additional 43,230 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Fortive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,253,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter valued at about $228,630,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. UBS Group began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $961,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

