NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,552,601 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,695 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $102,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $135,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 515.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $151,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,276 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 410.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 650,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,526,000 after purchasing an additional 523,237 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 776,826 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,457,000 after purchasing an additional 478,040 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $22,617,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $72.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

