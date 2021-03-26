A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,924,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,109 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.19% of A. O. Smith worth $105,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $519,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,706 shares of company stock worth $2,008,179. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.61. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $68.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

