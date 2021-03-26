Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,592,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 178,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $50.64 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

