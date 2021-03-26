315 Shares in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,326,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,122,000 after buying an additional 473,881 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,254,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,303,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,005,000 after purchasing an additional 256,141 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 512.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,584,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,426 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,512,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,280,000 after purchasing an additional 997,991 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB opened at $109.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.90 and its 200-day moving average is $113.57. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.79 and a 1 year high of $116.09.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

