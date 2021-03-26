Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWA. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 423.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

EWA opened at $24.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $25.89.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.