ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Holdings Trimmed by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.