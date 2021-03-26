Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $7,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 351,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $21.43 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

