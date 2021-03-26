LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,248,018 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB opened at $104.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.63. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $112.73.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.