American International Group Inc. Sells 1,125 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $146.57 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.05 and a 12 month high of $149.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.76.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.03.

In other news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

