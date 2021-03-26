Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,960 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Liberty Broadband worth $94,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBRDK. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $154.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.44. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.90 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $102.38 and a twelve month high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

