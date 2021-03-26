Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 2,170 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $100,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000,000 after purchasing an additional 227,024 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 94,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares during the period.

SCHR opened at $56.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.98. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $58.99.

