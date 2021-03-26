Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 125 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $321.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.48. The company has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $357.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.08.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

