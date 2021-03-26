Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 485 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RS opened at $146.72 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $154.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.67.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

